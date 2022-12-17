Polar Plunge
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way

WFIE Alert Day
By Robinson Miles
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After reaching the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday, the temperature will drop into the lower 20s overnight.

High temperatures will hover around the upper 30s and lower 40s to start off the coming week, and low temperatures will drop into the 20s.

About halfway through the week, a cold front will bring cold wind to the area, dropping our high temperatures into the teens on Friday and Saturday. The cold front will also bring a chance of snow. We see a 60% chance of what could be a wintry mix or snow on Thursday, which could start Wednesday night or even extend into early Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

