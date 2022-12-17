Polar Plunge
Shelters prepare for the holiday season with the help of community donations

Newscast recording
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the community enters into the season of giving, shelters that serve women and children are working on bringing them holiday cheer.

CEO of Evansville YWCA, Erika Taylor, says they’ve received a large amount of toys, clothes, and other gifting donations from the community.

“The holidays are about joy and thankfulness and giving and all of those emotions come to mind when I think about what we’re doing here and the kind people who donate to us to make it possible,” said Taylor.

Taylor says the YWCA is at capacity, servicing over 50 women and children this season.

Officials say they have a great need for bedding, gift cards with small amounts of money, and feminine products now more than ever.

Director of Engagement and Resource Development for Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Ashley McReynolds says she’s seen the difference a small donation could make.

“We had a guest that was moving into her own apartment thanks to Aurora, and she did not have an oven in there I believe, “said McReynolds. “The little countertop oven is what she needed and we were able to give her a Walmart gift card so she could get that.”

McReynolds says they’ve received donations from both the community and other nonprofits in the area.

She says without the support of community donations many of their efforts would not be possible.

The shelters will continue to accept gift donations through the week of Christmas.

If you’re looking to donate to the YWCA or the Albion Fellows Bacon Center, you can call them to schedule a donation drop off time.

Contact the Evansville YWCA at the following number (812) 422-1191 .

Contact the Albion Fellows Bacon Center at the following number 1 (812) 422-9372 .

