VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A semi got stuck after running off the road Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Big Cynthiana Road near Baehl Road.

Photos from viewers show the truck stuck in someone’s yard.

The road was briefly closed while a tow truck got the truck back on the road.

Witnesses tell us nobody was hurt.

