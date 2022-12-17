Polar Plunge
Salvation Army preps for Toy Town event

By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Preparation for Toy Town is underway in Evansville.

Members of the Salvation Army are organizing toys and decorating Toy Town at Washington Square Mall for the near thousand families who will make their way there next week.

Each family can take home age appropriate toys, books, stocking stuffers, and food boxes.

Toy Town still needs more toys that are over $20 for babies age zero to three.

Events like this help families who may not be able to afford gifts to still have a good Christmas.

“It’s a toy shop,” says Director of Community Engagement, Alex Rahman. “It’s a place where families can come and pick out items they want unwrapped. They can take them home, wrap them. Have a normal Christmas with their family. It puts some dignity and some honor back into the families hands. It’s hard to ask for help.”

Toy Town will be located inside of Washington Square Mall across from ‘The Thrift Store,’ and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

