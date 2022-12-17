Police: Argument over card game ends in shots fired near children
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to shots fired in the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue.
It happened around 9 p.m. Friday.
Officers say they were told several people got into an argument over a game of Spades and ended up going outside.
Witnesses say 38-year-old Frankie Pollard, Jr., fired a gun into the air three times.
They say several people were around, including several children inside an upstairs apartment.
Police say there was a bullet hole in the awning of the apartment.
Officers say they called for Pollard to come outside, and he was arrested.
They say a small child told them “Uncle Frankie” shot a gun and asked them to take him to jail.
Police say he has a prior meth dealing conviction.
Pollard’s charges include Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.
