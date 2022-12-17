Polar Plunge
Police: Argument over card game ends in shots fired near children

Frankie Pollard, Jr.
Frankie Pollard, Jr.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to shots fired in the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday.

Officers say they were told several people got into an argument over a game of Spades and ended up going outside.

Witnesses say 38-year-old Frankie Pollard, Jr., fired a gun into the air three times.

They say several people were around, including several children inside an upstairs apartment.

Police say there was a bullet hole in the awning of the apartment.

Officers say they called for Pollard to come outside, and he was arrested.

They say a small child told them “Uncle Frankie” shot a gun and asked them to take him to jail.

Police say he has a prior meth dealing conviction.

Pollard’s charges include Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.

