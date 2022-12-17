Polar Plunge
Owensboro man sentenced to prison after pyramid scheme

Richard Maike
Richard Maike(Daviess County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has been sentenced in connection to a pyramid scheme he ran from 2013 to 2014.

Officials say Richard Maike has been sentenced to ten years in prison after a three month jury trial.

According to court documents, Maike and another man Doyce Barnes from North Carolina, sold positions in “Infinity 2 Global”, or I2G, which the United States proved at trial was operating as a pyramid scheme.

Maike was also convicted of money laundering.

Maike has been ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

A restitution hearing is set for February of 2023.

