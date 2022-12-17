Letters for Santa being collected in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Visitors & Tourism Bureau is encouraging kids to drop off their letters to Santa.

Officials say you can drop them off this weekend at one of Santa’s special mailboxes located at the Princeton Train Depot and at The Brickhouse Boutique in Fort Branch.

They say you should include your address so he can write you back.

