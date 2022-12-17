Polar Plunge
Letters for Santa being collected in Gibson Co.

Santa's mailbox at the Princeton Train Depot
Santa's mailbox at the Princeton Train Depot(Gibson County Visitors & Tourism Bureau)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Visitors & Tourism Bureau is encouraging kids to drop off their letters to Santa.

Officials say you can drop them off this weekend at one of Santa’s special mailboxes located at the Princeton Train Depot and at The Brickhouse Boutique in Fort Branch.

They say you should include your address so he can write you back.

