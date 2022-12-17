Last-minute Christmas shoppers prepare for final weekend before holiday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, folks at the Eastland Mall were prepping for a busy last weekend before Christmas.

Sean Ferguson, the mall’s marketing director, said that the Saturday before the holiday is usually treated like Black Friday because of the high number of customers.

Guests said that shopping in person at the mall could be a little more convenient because they could avoid delivery issues.

Ferguson said despite the crowds and possible stress, people have nothing to worry about.

“It’s going to be crazy tomorrow,” he said. “So those last minute people: Relax. Take your time. Do some deep breathing exercises everything will be okay.”

He said they’ll have more workers in the building to handle more customers, but otherwise they’re looking forward to a smooth finish to the holiday season.

