Impaired driver with missing tire crashes into car, police say

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to investigate a crash on North Green River Road at Division Street.

It happened around 9 a.m. Friday.

Police say a witness told them he saw a black SUV speeding down Green River Road without a front driver’s side tire.

A little while later, they say the SUV crashed with another car.

Officers say there were gouge marks in the road from the rim of the SUV.

They say the driver, 25-year-old Lauren Hertel, was still in the driver’s seat and had slow and slurred speech.

Police say she told them she took some prescribed medications.

They say Hertel had a suspended license and couldn’t provide proof of insurance.

She was taken to the hospital for jail clearance.

Police say Hertel couldn’t complete sobriety tests, and when asked how fast she was going, she said “10-15 minutes.”

Hertel has a prior OMVWI conviction and a pending conviction for Failure to Provide Insurance.

