Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials

Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery on Friday.(Sheriff Ennis W. Wright: Cumberland County NC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said. Officials identified the deputy who was killed as Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 24.

Bolanos-Anavisca started his career with the sheriff’s office in November 2020. He was assigned to the “C” platoon and previously served as a school resource officer at Hope Mills Middle School.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pulled the car involved in a fatal crash out of a ditch Thursday morning.
Coroner’s Office identifies victim involved in crash on Old Princeton Road
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms 1 person dead after officer involved shooting
EPD confirms 1 person dead in officer involved shooting
Lauren Hertel
Impaired driver with missing tire crashes into car, police say
Woman arrested in Newburgh after prostitution investigation
Woman arrested in Newburgh after prostitution investigation
19-year-old Tristan Martin Doty
Evansville man arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate photos to Alabama juvenile

Latest News

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Semi runs off road Saturday in Vanderburgh Co.
Semi runs off road into yard
FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems
More than 2 feet of snow was recorded in parts of Vermont and western New York and many...
Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power