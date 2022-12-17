Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Gabe Swartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Two brothers in Missouri recorded a record raccoon catch in Worth County.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Couper Simmons and his brother Hunter Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while they were hunting.

KCTV reports the brothers contacted conservation agent Brandon Lyddon after the catch. The agent determined the catch surpassed the current state record of 28 pounds, 8 ounces after weighing the animal.

Officials said Simmons’ catch has been recorded and is on pace to be the new state record at the end of hunting and trapping season in February 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pulled the car involved in a fatal crash out of a ditch Thursday morning.
Coroner’s Office identifies victim involved in crash on Old Princeton Road
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms 1 person dead after officer involved shooting
EPD confirms 1 person dead in officer involved shooting
Woman arrested in Newburgh after prostitution investigation
Woman arrested in Newburgh after prostitution investigation
19-year-old Tristan Martin Doty
Evansville man arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate photos to Alabama juvenile
EPD arrests nationwide ATM thieves after incident in Mt. Vernon, police say
EPD arrests nationwide ATM thieves after incident in Mt. Vernon, police say

Latest News

Santa's mailbox at the Princeton Train Depot
Letters for Santa being collected in Gibson Co.
'Survivor' winner Mike Gabler reportedly told host and executive producer Jeff Probst that he...
‘Survivor’ winner Mike Gabler to donate $1 million prize to veterans in need: reports
Cops and Kids event in White Co., Illinois
White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event
Police lights file graphic.
Safety agency: Washington small plane crashed on test flight