Aces Women’s Basketball begins long homestand Sunday vs. SEMO

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With finals finished, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team returns home to take on Southeast Missouri State at 1 PM on Sunday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville.

Evansville vs. SEMO | Sun., Dec. 18 | 1 PM

Follow Along Live Stats | ESPN+

Evansville Women’s Basketball Site | Twitter

The upcoming four-game homestand for the Aces represents Evansville’s longest homestand since the 2020-21 season and the reworked scheduling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning with Sunday’s contest against SEMO, Evansville will close its non-conference slate on Wednesday, Dec. 22 against UT Martin before opening MVC action on Friday, Dec. 29 against SIU and Sunday, Dec. 31 against Missouri State.

Sunday will represent the 12th all-time meeting in the series history between the Aces and Redhawks with SEMO owning an 8-3 advantage in the all-time series, including the last four matchups. The two sides have met four times in the last six years with the Redhawks capturing the last meeting, 83-60, on Nov. 10, 2019 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

SEMO enters Sunday’s contest with a 4-5 mark on the season, coming off a 63-55 win over Western Illinois on Dec. 7. The Redhawks are led by sophomore forward Kennedi Watkins, who tops the team scoring chart for SEMO, averaging 10.7 points per game.

As much as the fast-paced, high-scoring offense has been lauded for the Aces this season, Evansville has also excelled at protecting the rim. UE has relied on four rim protectors this season in senior Abby Feit, redshirt juniors Barbora Tomancova and Celine Dupont, and fifth-year guard A’Niah Griffin. The group has combined for 23 of Evansville’s 28 blocks on the season and has helped UE to average four blocks per contest this year, the 77th-best average in the nation. Feit’s team-high nine blocks this season gives her 114 in her career and puts her just 17 from moving into third in program history in the category.

