Zoning committee votes on extra poultry waste in Vanderburgh Co. landfill

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Zoning Appeals met at the Evansville Civic Center on Thursday to discuss and vote on a request from Republic Services to accept more poultry waste at Laubscher Meadows Landfill.

It’s an issue that 14 News has been following for weeks.

Residents near the landfill were concerned about the smell, different predatory animals and various health issues that could pop up.

It was a packed house, and before the meeting ever began, it became standing room only.

Those residents who live around the landfill looked on intently as the meeting began.

However, before a single resident took the stand, Republic Services addressed the board and crowd with a big announcement.

Attorney Michael Schopmeyer turned and faced the crowd as he announced they were dropping the poultry waste.

He said Republic Services had heard the concerns, they were listening to the people and the poultry waste amendment is withdrawn.

For people in the crowd like Jerry Skinner, it’s a huge win.

“I think they realized the people weren’t going to lay on their back and take a beating. That’s what they did in the past. They’d put the meeting late in the evening and all that stuff. It didn’t work out this time,” says Skinner, “the people came together, okay? It shows the people have the power.”

After multiple people took the stand, and arguments from both sides were heard, it ended in a 6-0 vote.

The zoning committee agreed on a five-year extension to the same special amendment they reached in 2017.

For the people that live in the area, no extra poultry waste.

A crowd that came in looking angry filed out of the meeting with smiles, laughter and excited chatter.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

