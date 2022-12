DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force busted a Webster County man on charges of dealing a controlled substance.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Jordan Wright on Wednesday morning in Dixon.

Wright is currently in the Webster County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

He’s accused of two counts of trafficking in suboxone.

