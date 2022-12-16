Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

US immigration court backlog surpasses 2 million pending cases

The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida.
The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States immigration court system’s backlog is at an all-time high.

An analysis by a clearinghouse at Syracuse University found there are more than 2 million cases pending.

The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida with more than 100,000 pending cases.

Next is Harris County, Texas with more than 75,000, followed by Los Angeles with 74,000 cases.

A large portion of these are for people seeking asylum.

According to the analysis, immigration courts have increased the pace of hearings, but the system still cannot keep up with the influx of new case filings.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Martha Hale
Woman charged with OWI after fatal crash in Dubois Co., police say
Crews pulled the car involved in a fatal crash out of a ditch Thursday morning.
VCSO: One person dead after car crashes into ditch on Old Princeton Road
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
VCSO: Crews responding to house fire on St. Wendel Rd., Roadway closed
Fire chief loses home, two dogs after house fire on St. Wendel Road
The Evansville African American Museum is working on an exhibit featuring items found under...
Evansville museum to exhibit artifacts found under downtown bookstore

Latest News

COVID-19 cases have shown an increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are...
White House warns of possible winter COVID surge
The Willett family lost their home on Monday.
Henderson family working to recover after devastating house fire
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest