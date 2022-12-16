Polar Plunge
Owensville woman celebrates 104th birthday

Tri-State woman celebrates 104th birthday
By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State woman celebrated another birthday as part of the century club.

Maybelle Casebier celebrated her 104th birthday at Transcendent Healthcare on Thursday. The celebration included polka music, cake and pictures of Casebier’s youth.

Her grandson Brett Gardner says she entered the workforce during World War II to help build P-47 airplanes. She’s known for saying, “Without women, the men would have not won the war.”

Gardner also said that Casebier’s age is not entirely surprising for their family.

“Most of the family has longevity,” Gardner said. “Her own mother lived to be 97 or 98 years old, and that has been notorious with our family for women in particular. I don’t know, overall, she’s in pretty good health. So it’s just really amazing.”

Casebier did mention that she is done messing with planes and she had fun at her birthday party.

