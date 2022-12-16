Tri-State Food Bank in need of volunteers and donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State Food Bank is seeing an increased need from those facing food insecurity. Volunteers are asking for the community’s help to ensure everyone is cared for.

Julie Gaisser has been volunteering at the Tri-State Food Bank for about two weeks. She says she meant to volunteer for the past couple of years, but the threat of COVID-19 kept her close to home. Now her time has finally come.

“It’s time to get out and do something meaningful with my life instead of just sitting in my living room, counting squirrels and turkeys,” said Gaisser.

The food bank has been needing more volunteers like Gaisser, since it’s seeing an increase in demand. Food bank officials say they give out about 60,000 to 70,000 pounds of food each day to about 300 partners stretching across 33 counties. They say some of their soup kitchens and food pantries are reporting a 25-30% increase in demand. Some are even seeing double the need they usually do.

Officials say it boils down to hard economic circumstances.

“Because of inflation, and because these are tough economic times, people are facing increased utility bills, etc., this is a tough, tough year,” said Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts. “This is like it was during the height of COVID.”

To address that need, food bank officials say they need the community’s help. They say the recent number of donations has been okay, but they have lacked in some areas, meaning they have had to pay for some food. Food bank officials say their number of volunteers increased during the fall, but they need even more, and they are always in need of donations of either food or money.

Gaisser says volunteering opened her eyes to the level of need in the area.

“It makes me want to get all my friends and family out here helping because the work here is just remarkable and obviously it never ends,” said Gaisser. “It never ends.”

For those interested in volunteering at the food bank, click here to sign all the necessary forms and schedule your shift.

