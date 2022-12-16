Tri-State Facebook post connects families in need with helping hands

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Social media is making a difference in the Tri-State. One post from the Facebook page, Evansville Watch, connected those in need with those willing to help.

“I’ve been hard on my luck in the past too, homeless, and somebody stepped in and helped me when I needed the help the most,” said Nate Boyett, who helped out a family in need found through the post.

“Even if I’m not okay, or I’m not happy, or I’m having a bad day, I still strive to make one person smile at least once,” said Felecia Bratcher, who also helped a family in need.

Countless people stepped up to the plate on a post with over 4,000 comments in four days alone. People like Boyett, who know the feeling of asking for help.

“That’s the most awesome part about is just seeing these individuals making huge impacts one family at a time,” Boyett said.

Those people are able to step up to help those in need, such as Henderson native Larry Taylor. He says he knew it was going to be tough this Christmas because he’s been paying for rehab that he had to go through as a recovering addict.

“They have me, but at the end of the day, kids, they don’t understand that as much as adults do,” Taylor said.

He says a couple of people reached out to him to help. They offered clothes, toys, and consequently, joy.

“They made sure that my kids are going to have smiling faces on Christmas morning,” Taylor said.

Just like the many donors on the post, people just gave to give, not looking for anything in return.

“Giving and serving brings me joy, that’s my love language,” said one anonymous donor.

The anonymous donor said they have already been helping one family for 15 years now. They say the post helped them connect with a single father with four children, who work every day to provide for his kids.

“For her [the father’s mother] to say that she saw just a level of relaxation, relief come over him, that brought her great joy and that was it for me,” the donor said.

The donor says it helped them look inside the walls of their own business and find two employees who needed help as well. The post has become a great gesture during the holiday season.

“It makes me feel warm inside, because it shows that there still are good people in this world,” Taylor said.

“There still are good people around, and there are a lot of us,” one donor said.

Each day the comment section continues to grow with new people who need some support this holiday season.

If you are able and willing to donate this holiday season, click here to check out the post on Evansville Watch’s Facebook page.

