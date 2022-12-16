Owensboro High School student chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro High School junior David Daniel was selected to be part of a 104-student delegation of the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) on Thursday.

Daniel, along with a senior from Boone County, Kentucky, will also each receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study from the Hearst Foundations.

The students will represent Kentucky during the 61st annual USSYP Washington Week to be held from March 4 through March 11.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.