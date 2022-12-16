Polar Plunge
Owensboro High School student chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program

Owensboro High School student chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro High School junior David Daniel was selected to be part of a 104-student delegation of the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) on Thursday.

Daniel, along with a senior from Boone County, Kentucky, will also each receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study from the Hearst Foundations.

The students will represent Kentucky during the 61st annual USSYP Washington Week to be held from March 4 through March 11.

