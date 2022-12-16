HPD searching for robbery suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to South Green Street in reference to a theft Thursday.

They say that happened around 9:30 p.m.

According to a release, a cashier who was leaving the store called police after a man took her bag.

Police say the cashier told them the bag had money in it from the store.

They say the man was wearing a white hoodie.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, HPD is asking that you call the police department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

