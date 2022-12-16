HPD searching for robbery suspect
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to South Green Street in reference to a theft Thursday.
They say that happened around 9:30 p.m.
According to a release, a cashier who was leaving the store called police after a man took her bag.
Police say the cashier told them the bag had money in it from the store.
They say the man was wearing a white hoodie.
If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, HPD is asking that you call the police department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.