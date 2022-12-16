Polar Plunge
‘Hope for the Holidays’ giveaway to take place in Henderson

Source: Pixabay
Source: Pixabay
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday is the last day to sign up for the “Hope for the Holidays” giveaway event.

“Hope for the Holidays” is a giveaway set up by the groups 4Good Community and Foster Care in the US.

Officials say they’ll be giving away toys, clothes, and school supplies.

The event will take place at the 4Good distribution center in Henderson.

The giveaway will take place Saturday and run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

