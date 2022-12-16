Henderson family working to recover after devastating house fire

POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, a fire destroyed the Willett family’s home.

Catey Willett told 14 News on Thursday they were out of the house shopping for a Christmas tree.

By the time their neighbor called to tell them there was a fire, the building was already destroyed.

Now, they’re living with Catey’s sister-in-law. She said they’re not sure what they’ll do next.

She also said that so far, they’ve received a lot of support from people in the community.

A GoFundMe was set up by her sister, while her children’s school, the American Red Cross, and even people they don’t know have given them clothes, money and essentials.

“We have gotten so much help,” she said. “The community has gone above and beyond.”

Officials have not named a cause for the fire that destroyed their home.

