Henderson Co. Gentlemen’s Club hosts community hygiene drive

By Travis Onyett
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One local organization is helping families get through the holiday season with a hygiene drive.

The Henderson County Gentlemen’s Club is a fairly new organization created by a group of 63 high school boys. The hygiene drive was held at South Heights Elementary on Thursday.

Families were able to come in to fill a bag full of sanitary supplies and clothing items. Jordan Wright, the president of the Gentlemen’s Club, says the goal of the organization is to help take care of the community.

“It’s always a warm feeling giving back to the community, especially a community you’re a part of,” Wright said. “It feels good to do something like this at a young age. People don’t really realize that, but we’re not expected to do something like this, so when we do, it’s that extra feel-good in the chest. It feels really good.”

The organization was prepared to help at least 50 families with Thursday’s event.

