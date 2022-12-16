Friday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breaking overnight, an Evansville Olympian taking home more hardware.
Lilly King placed second in the 200 meter breaststroke at the FINA world swimming championships.
A division chief for an Evansville fire department lost his home and dogs in a fire.
Now, his fellow firefighters are working together to help him.
An autopsy for the person killed in a crash on Old Princeton Road is set for today.
Authorities say the car hit a guardrail, and flipped over into a ditch.
A bill that would lift the military’s COVID vaccine mandate is on its way to the president’s desk..
The bipartisan bill also authorizes a pay increase for troops.

