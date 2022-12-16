Polar Plunge
Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breaking overnight, an Evansville Olympian taking home more hardware.

Lilly King placed second in the 200 meter breaststroke at the FINA world swimming championships.

A division chief for an Evansville fire department lost his home and dogs in a fire.

Now, his fellow firefighters are working together to help him.

An autopsy for the person killed in a crash on Old Princeton Road is set for today.

Authorities say the car hit a guardrail, and flipped over into a ditch.

A bill that would lift the military’s COVID vaccine mandate is on its way to the president’s desk..

The bipartisan bill also authorizes a pay increase for troops.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

