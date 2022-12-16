Fast-paced Owensboro boys basketball embracing up-tempo style

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With high school basketball underway in the Bluegrass State, the Owensboro boys basketball team has come out of the gates hot to open regular season play.

Through seven games, Owensboro (5-2) is off to an impressive start to its season, including a wild 77-74 win over Harrison on Wednesday night.

Traditionally, the Red Devils play an up-tempo style of basketball, and this year is no different. Owensboro head coach Rod Drake’s team loves to get up and down the court, and they do it without being reckless and undisciplined. The Red Devils also work hard in practice, and try to stay in better physical shape than their opponents.

“That’s part of our DNA – these guys start doing that in the sixth and seventh grade, and it’s a fun way to play basketball – that way you can play a lot of people,” Drake said. “We take pride in it. We have a conditioning program that we start the Tuesday after Labor Day and we’ll finish it up the week before the official start date. Guys that are there during that six-week period, they can tell. When they’re in great shape, they can play, get up and down. Good group of kids, they know what’s going on.”

“We condition every day – being out here running and having that effect on the game is a huge factor,” Owensboro senior forward Ethan Pendleton said. “We’re not gonna just have one player. We’re all gonna get the ball, we’re all gonna contribute.”

Owensboro plays on the road against city rival Apollo on Friday at 7 p.m.

