Evansville man arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate photos to Alabama juvenile

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in custody after police say he was developed as a suspect in an investigation out of Alabama.

According to a press release, a juvenile girl told her parents she was receiving inappropriate pictures on social media. She also told them the same man had threatened to hurt her.

Police were called and began an investigation.

Officials with the Athens Police Department say 19-year-old Tristan Martin Doty was developed as a suspect by investigators. Doty was arrested on Thursday following extradition from Indiana.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

19-year-old Tristan Marin Doty (Athens Police Department)

