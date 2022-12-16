Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville man arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate photos to Alabama juvenile

19-year-old Tristan Martin Doty
19-year-old Tristan Martin Doty(Athens Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in custody after police say he was developed as a suspect in an investigation out of Alabama.

According to a press release, a juvenile girl told her parents she was receiving inappropriate pictures on social media. She also told them the same man had threatened to hurt her.

Police were called and began an investigation.

Officials with the Athens Police Department say 19-year-old Tristan Martin Doty was developed as a suspect by investigators. Doty was arrested on Thursday following extradition from Indiana.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

19-year-old Tristan Marin Doty
19-year-old Tristan Marin Doty(Athens Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Martha Hale
Woman charged with OWI after fatal crash in Dubois Co., police say
Crews pulled the car involved in a fatal crash out of a ditch Thursday morning.
Coroner’s Office identifies victim involved in crash on Old Princeton Road
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
VCSO: Crews responding to house fire on St. Wendel Rd., Roadway closed
Fire chief loses home, two dogs after house fire on St. Wendel Road
27-year-old Kaelyn James
Affidavit: Evansville mom facing neglect charges after head injury found on baby

Latest News

EPD arrests nationwide ATM thieves after incident in Mt. Vernon, police say
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms 1 person dead after officer involved shooting
EPD confirms 1 person dead in officer involved shooting
UPDATE: Coroner’s Office identifies victim involved in crash on Old Princeton Road
UPDATE: Coroner’s Office identifies victim involved in crash on Old Princeton Road
BREAKING: EPD confirms officer involved shooting
BREAKING: EPD confirms officer involved shooting