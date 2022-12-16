EPD arrests nationwide ATM thieves after incident in Mt. Vernon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Evansville Police Department was informed about an attempted ATM theft in Mt. Vernon.

According to a release, the description given to police was consistent with previous ATM thefts that have happened in Evansville.

Police say the offenders are known to travel to Texas, steal a large pickup truck, take equipment that’s needed to pull open an ATM’s vault doors and stage the truck near where the intended crime will happen.

EPD’s Auto Theft Unit says they received a report that officers were looking for a stolen F-350 around 8 a.m. Thursday, after the attempted ATM theft happened in Mt. Vernon.

Police say they were able to watch surveillance footage from the apartment complex the truck was stolen from. It showed a car with Texas license plates drop off people who got inside the F-350 and then drive off.

According to a release, the car and description of the people matched with the offenders in the Mt. Vernon theft.

EPD says late Thursday night, the stolen F-350 was spotted in a different apartment complex. Detectives saw the same car pull up next to the truck, and then three people get out of the car. Those three people began putting chains, crowbars and hooks into the bed of the truck.

Police say the group left the apartment and drove away. The group was pulled over and arrested.

27-year-old Leroy Mouton Jr., 22-year-old Anthony D. Smith, 22-year-old Mark L. Dwellingham and 19-year-old Marvin D. Dock Jr., all from Texas, were arrested and charged with the following:

Auto theft

Conspiracy

Criminal gang activity

22-year-old Anthony D. Smith (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

22-year-old Mark L. Dwellingham (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

27-year-old Leroy Mouton Jr. (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

VCSO has not released Marvin Dock Jr.’s mugshot at this time.

