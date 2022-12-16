Early Sun, Scattered Flurries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny early then becoming cloudy to mostly cloudy and brisk as high temps only climb into the upper 30s. There is a small chance for patchy light rain and flurries late this afternoon. Wind chills in the upper 20s will make it feel colder. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered flurries as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Saturday, becoming cloudy with a chance of flurries during the afternoon. High temps only in the lower 30s and wind chills sinking into the low to mid-20s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temps settle in the mid-30s.

