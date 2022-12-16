Dispatch: Crews respond to crash involving multiple vehicles in Henderson

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash in Henderson on Thursday night.

It happened near U.S. 41 North, Kimsey Lane and U.S. 60.

The call originally came in around 5:50 p.m.

Dispatch tells 14 News that multiple cars were reported as being involved.

It’s unknown whether anyone was hurt at this time.

We will update this story once more information is available.

