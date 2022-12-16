Daviess Co. Fiscal Court honors long-time officials soon to leave office

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court officials were celebrated for their accomplishments during their meeting on Thursday.

Judge Executive Al Mattingly and Commissioners George Wathen and Mike Koger are moving on from local politics. Mattingly served the community for 12 years. He was given a public servant award by state representatives.

One of Mattingly’s most fulfilling moments was approving and funding Phase II of the Advanced Technology Center for the Owensboro Community and Technical College. He says this fiscal court is leaving Daviess County in good shape.

“We have been involved in social issues of homelessness and feeding the hungry and those sorts of things,” Mattingly said. “We continue to be involved in the jail and trying to help those who have been incarcerated get out with some skills where they can get a job and provide for their family. We’ve accomplished a lot and it gives you a satisfying feeling knowing you made a difference in your time in service.”

Mattingly has worked with newly-elected Judge Executive Charlie Castlen for several years and says he will do a great job. Castlen will work with a new fiscal court in January.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.