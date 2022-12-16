Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Daviess Co. Fiscal Court honors long-time officials soon to leave office

Daviess Co. Fiscal Court honors long-time officials soon to leave office
By Travis Onyett
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court officials were celebrated for their accomplishments during their meeting on Thursday.

Judge Executive Al Mattingly and Commissioners George Wathen and Mike Koger are moving on from local politics. Mattingly served the community for 12 years. He was given a public servant award by state representatives.

One of Mattingly’s most fulfilling moments was approving and funding Phase II of the Advanced Technology Center for the Owensboro Community and Technical College. He says this fiscal court is leaving Daviess County in good shape.

“We have been involved in social issues of homelessness and feeding the hungry and those sorts of things,” Mattingly said. “We continue to be involved in the jail and trying to help those who have been incarcerated get out with some skills where they can get a job and provide for their family. We’ve accomplished a lot and it gives you a satisfying feeling knowing you made a difference in your time in service.”

Mattingly has worked with newly-elected Judge Executive Charlie Castlen for several years and says he will do a great job. Castlen will work with a new fiscal court in January.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Martha Hale
Woman charged with OWI after fatal crash in Dubois Co., police say
Crews pulled the car involved in a fatal crash out of a ditch Thursday morning.
VCSO: One person dead after car crashes into ditch on Old Princeton Road
What’s that smell? Officials weigh in on smell along Highway 41
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

Henderson Co. Gentlemen’s Club hosts community hygiene drive
Henderson Co. Gentlemen’s Club hosts community hygiene drive
Owensboro High School student chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program
Owensboro High School student chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program
Webster Co. man facing drug trafficking charges
Webster Co. man facing drug trafficking charges
Owensboro High School student chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program
Owensboro High School student chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program