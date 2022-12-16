Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DEVELOPING: EPD confirms 1 person dead after officer involved shooting

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department confirm they are on scene in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for an officer involved shooting.

The original call came in around 10:30 a.m.

Police told our 14 News crew on scene that one person was shot after police were called to the home for a check welfare run.

EPD says an incident occurred inside the home shortly after resulting in an officer having to use their taser. The taser was ineffective, forcing the officer to use their gun.

Police confirm that the person who was shot has died.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Martha Hale
Woman charged with OWI after fatal crash in Dubois Co., police say
Crews pulled the car involved in a fatal crash out of a ditch Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Coroner’s Office identifies victim involved in crash on Old Princeton Road
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
VCSO: Crews responding to house fire on St. Wendel Rd., Roadway closed
Fire chief loses home, two dogs after house fire on St. Wendel Road
27-year-old Kaelyn James
Affidavit: Evansville mom facing neglect charges after head injury found on baby

Latest News

UPDATE: Coroner’s Office identifies victim involved in crash on Old Princeton Road
UPDATE: Coroner’s Office identifies victim involved in crash on Old Princeton Road
BREAKING: EPD confirms officer involved shooting
BREAKING: EPD confirms officer involved shooting
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms 1 person dead after officer involved shooting
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms 1 person dead after officer involved shooting
HPD searching for robbery suspect
HPD searching for robbery suspect