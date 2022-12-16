DEVELOPING: EPD confirms 1 person dead after officer involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department confirm they are on scene in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for an officer involved shooting.

The original call came in around 10:30 a.m.

Police told our 14 News crew on scene that one person was shot after police were called to the home for a check welfare run.

EPD says an incident occurred inside the home shortly after resulting in an officer having to use their taser. The taser was ineffective, forcing the officer to use their gun.

Police confirm that the person who was shot has died.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

