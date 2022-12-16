Polar Plunge
Angel Mounds State Historic Site to undergo major transformation(Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A big upgrade is coming for Angel Mounds in Warrick County.

According to a press release, Angel Mounds State Historic Site will undergo a two-year $6.5 million transformation to better share the story of the Native American people.

Officials say the interpretive center will be closed until Oct. of 2024 while they put in a new experience that focuses on the lives of the Native American people who lived on the land that is now the historic site. The project is being planned in collaboration with researchers and historians from today’s Native American nations and the Mathers Museum of World Cultures at Indiana University.

They say during renovations, the outdoor space will remain open to the public at a reduced cost of $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for youth (ages 3-17), and Angel Mounds staff plans to offer more outdoor programming during the revamping of the site.

$4 million in funding came from the state of Indiana and another $2.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment, according to a release.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Friday Sunrise Headlines
Lilly King places 2nd in 200m breaststroke finals at World Championship
The Willett family lost their home on Monday.
Henderson family working to recover after devastating house fire