On Alert for bitter cold and possible accumulating snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cold sunshine for Friday as highs climbed into the upper 30s. Clearing for Saturday morning with lows in the middle 20s. Partly sunny during the day with a high of 33. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high of 33. Next week starts out with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 30s to lower 40s. A powerful cold front packing bitter cold air will head toward the Tri-State by mid week. A wintry mix or snow possible Wednesday night and Thursday with accumulations possible. Bitter cold air behind the front will push lows into the single digits by Friday morning with highs in the teens to near 20.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.