Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

On Alert for bitter cold and possible accumulating snow

Coldest temps in over a year possible.
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cold sunshine for Friday as highs climbed into the upper 30s.   Clearing for Saturday morning with lows in the middle 20s.   Partly sunny during the day with a high of 33.  Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high of 33.   Next week starts out with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 30s to lower 40s.   A powerful cold front packing bitter cold air will head toward the Tri-State by mid week.  A wintry mix or snow possible Wednesday night and Thursday with accumulations possible.   Bitter cold air behind the front will push lows into the single digits by Friday morning with highs in the teens to near 20.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pulled the car involved in a fatal crash out of a ditch Thursday morning.
Coroner’s Office identifies victim involved in crash on Old Princeton Road
20-year-old Martha Hale
Woman charged with OWI after fatal crash in Dubois Co., police say
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms 1 person dead after officer involved shooting
EPD confirms 1 person dead in officer involved shooting
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
VCSO: Crews responding to house fire on St. Wendel Rd., Roadway closed
Fire chief loses home, two dogs after house fire on St. Wendel Road

Latest News

12/16 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
12/16 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
12/16 14 First Alert Sunrise
12/16 14 First Alert Sunrise
12/15 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Early Sun, Scattered Flurries
14 First Alert .
Dry and colder through the weekend