Tri-State schools discuss safety protocols 10 years since Sandy Hook shooting

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The conversation began due to the Kent State and Columbine massacres, but since the Sandy Hook shooting happened in 2012, a drastic shift in action became more urgent.

“As law enforcement, we train year-round for the worst-case scenarios,” said Officer Charles Carter.

10 years removed from the shooting that claimed the lives of 26 students and teachers, the fear remains prevalent.

“I’ve prayed more in the mornings about how my days are going to go, more than I ever have on the road,” Officer Carter said.

The same fear is shared with school administrators.

“There’s not a day that goes by as an educator, and as an administrator as well, that you don’t get up and think, ‘Those opportunities come up and you say, how will I handle this, what will I do if this happens,’” said North Posey High School Assistant Principal Amy Duvall.

Officer Carter is the school resource officer for the Metropolitan School District of North Posey County Schools. When he found out the school district that his kids are in did not have a school resource officer, he stepped up to the plate, and worked out a plan with the schools and Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham.

“Just the peace of mind it gives [parents] knowing there’s a dedicated person to the schools,” Officer Carter said.

Duvall says parents have found Officer Carter’s presence to be beneficial.

“The response that we’ve gotten is that people are relieved to know that someone they know and trust is in our building as well, from that law enforcement angle,” Duvall said.

Working alongside Duvall, Officer Carter says they are always working as a team to both reach and protect their students.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities within the schools to be able to effectively change courses of action,” Officer Carter said. “Whereas out on the street it’s too late.”

In each school, he has to adjust his approach given the age difference in students.

“I’d say the elementary schools like me a lot more than the high schoolers,” Officer Carter said.

At the end of the school day, his day doesn’t end. He’s active with the school football team, he’s the town marshal of Poseyville, and above all, he’s a father of three.

“Any day that I can walk out of here knowing that my students are safe, it’s a good day,” Duvall said.

Officer Carter is proud that he can continue to be a resource beyond the school bell.

“I like to think that I’m a 24-hour officer for my community and my family,” Officer Carter. “Thankfully we’re small enough so I can offer that service.”

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has its own police force, but also works with agencies such as the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office on safety measures.

”It just shows that we have so many people in our community, not just the schools, but so many different organizations and agencies, coming together to make sure things are done properly, so that our students can receive a safe education,” said EVSC Public Information Officer Jason Woebkenberg.

