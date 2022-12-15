Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the nation remembers the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, schools are taking a hard look at security.

That includes North Posey and the EVSC.

Tornadoes in the south are not only leaving behind a path of destruction, it has claimed at least three lives.

The storm is part of a larger system that’s moving east.

The Federal Reserve raising its benchmark interest rate.

It’s now the highest level in 15 years.

Evansville’s Lilly King is a world champion yet again.

She competed in the 100 meter Breast Stroke and took home first.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Feed Evansville hosting community food share
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Evansville firefighters recognized for heroic actions
Highway reopens after tree knocks down power lines in Henderson Co.
