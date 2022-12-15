Police investigating after two homes shot multiple times in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are looking for answers after officers say two occupied homes were shot at this past weekend in Owensboro.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, the first shooting occurred in the 500 block of Orchard Street at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say four people were inside the home, which was hit multiple times with bullets.

Later in the night, OPD officials say a home in the 1000 block of East Byers Avenue was shot at once while one person was inside. One person had a minor injury related to the incident.

OPD is continuing to investigate these incidents.

