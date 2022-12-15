Polar Plunge
One person charged with OWI after fatal crash in Dubois Co., police say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person has died after police say she was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Officials say that happened shortly before 6 a.m.

According to a press release, Jasper Police Department was called to US 231 and Newton Street in front of Denny’s Restaurant for a person who was hit by a vehicle.

JPD says when they arrived on scene, the victim appeared to be severely hurt and was being treated. She was taken to Memorial Hospital were she later died from her injuries.

According to officials, the victim was identified as 54-year-old Stephanie Taylor, of Holland, Indiana.

Police say due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, the driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital for a chemical test.

The driver was later identified as 20-year-old Martha Hale.

According to a press release, Hale’s chemical test resulted with a presumptive positive for marijuana.

Before Hale’s vehicle was towed away, police say they found marijuana and paraphrenia inside of it.

Hale was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center. She is facing the following charges:

  • OWI - Fatality (Level 4 felony)
  • OWI - Endangerment (Misdemeanor)
  • Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
  • Citation for driving while suspended

