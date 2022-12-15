Polar Plunge
Mesker Park Zoo birds going back inside due to Avian Flu case

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo officials announce their birds are going back indoors due to HPAI detections in Gibson and Daviess counties.

According to a Facebook post, the zoo has decided to close Amazonia to visitors due to the close proximity of the cases.

They say the birds that they were slowly reintroducing to their outdoor exhibits have been taken back inside for the safety of all of the birds.

The social media post continues on to say:

“We understand the frustration and thank you for being so patient with us as we navigate another case of HPAI in our area. This does mean that all birds, including penguins will be inside for another 4 weeks, minimum.”

The zoo says they will continue sharing pictures and providing the best indoor care for the birds.

[Previous Story: Mesker Park Zoo officials keeping birds inside due to Avian Flu case]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

