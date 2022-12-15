Polar Plunge
ISP releases new details on crash that killed mother and daughter in Dubois Co.

Deadly Dubois Co. crash
Deadly Dubois Co. crash(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police released new information in connection to the crash that resulted in the deaths of a mother and daughter in Dubois County earlier this week.

[Obituaries released for mother, daughter killed in crash in Dubois Co.]

After a thorough review of the evidence, ISP officials determined the tanker driver, identified as 27-year-old William Craney, was heading eastbound on State Road 64 new Pine Ridge Road, and unintentionally drove his vehicle off the south side of the roadway. State troopers say the tank driver over-corrected, which resulted in the vehicle rolling over.

According to ISP officials, 44-year-old Julie Schnell was traveling westbound and ended up crashing into Craney’s vehicle, which was blocking the roadway.

Schnell along with her 13-year-old daughter, Alayna Schnell, were both killed as a result of the crash.

Officials say Craney has since been released from Deaconess Hospital, while Schnell’s other daughter is still hospitalized at Nortons Hospital in Louisville.

