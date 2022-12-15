Heritage Hills boys basketball showing maturity despite young roster

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heritage Hills boys basketball program is looking poised this year.

Winning four out of its first five games to open the season, the Patriots turned some heads following an impressive double-overtime victory over Owensboro on Saturday.

Although the Patriots have a young roster, this youth isn’t apparent on the floor.

“You can just tell there’s more intensity, more want,” Heritage Hills sophomore Hunter Meredith said. “Inside out is the goal – get the ball in, get it out – and just have everyone hit shots. That’s what really we do well.”

“We got a family here,” Heritage Hills senior Charlie Brentlinger said. “All of us are here to get better, we’re working hard every day, ready to win and do what it takes.”

The team’s not-so-secret weapon in sophomore Trent Sisley has put Heritage Hills on the map.

“Everything we do starts with him,” Heritage Hills boys basketball head coach Nate Hawkins said. “Just a special talent. It’s been really fun to coach him just for the short time.”

The 6-foot-8 center is averaging 28 points and 12.4 rebounds a game and has received offers from five Big Ten schools, including Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa and Ohio State.

On Tuesday, Sisley was named a Week 6 IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week.

“For our basketball team to be really good we have to have pieces around [Trent],” Hawkins said. “We start three sophomores, we bring two freshmen off the bench, we got three seniors that are in the rotation. It is a young basketball team and they are maturing. Those three seniors that we got deserve a lot of credit.”

While the program has never won a regional championship, coaches and players are confident this team has the right pieces to continue making strides this season.

Heritage Hills will next host Memorial on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.