Henderson Salvation Army rings bells to meet $108K goal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Salvation Army is up against the clock for donations. Seven volunteers are ringing bells outside of stores around town and one is on top of the Salvation Army roof.

“Help us get a little bit closer to our goal.,” said Henderson Salvation Army core officer and bell ringer, Major Stephen Story. ”To raise the funds that we need to help those in need.”

Story has been bell ringing for a few months now. He says his love for the Salvation Army runs deep, and other volunteers like Henderson’s Debbie Messamore feel the same way.

“Salvation Army has helped us while we were in need and I honestly think that its best for us to just give back to the community that’s given so much to us,” said Messamore.

The organization is $73,000 short of its “Red Kettle” campaign goal, and officials say they have until Christmas Eve to raise $108,000 to meet the needs of the community this holiday season.

Story says although bell ringing helps bring in donations, the sound means so much more.

“They not only see the Salvation Army, but they see hope. They see love. They see joy. They see peace,” said Story. “All of those things that we celebrate during the advent season that leads up to Christmas, people see that when they see a bell ringer. They see how they were helped by the Salvation Army or how someone they know was helped by the Salvation Army.”

The Henderson Salvation Army bells will ring for more donations until Christmas Eve.

Individuals interested in volunteering with the Henderson Salvation Army as a bell ringer can call (270)826-4472.

