Evansville firefighters recognized for heroic actions

By Brady Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters are being honored for their service on Wednesday night.

EFD officials presented awards at the Civic Center for heroic actions in a house fire that occurred in July, as well as a water rescue in August.

In July, a house fire threatened the lives of seven people, including several children.

Firefighters were able to get them all out of the building, even passing a toddler through open windows while the fire was raging. Unfortunately, that toddler, Ophelia Young, would later die in the hospital.

Young’s family was in attendance on Wednesday as the three men who did everything they could to rescue her and save them all were honored with bronze merit awards.

The whole responding crew was awarded a company citation.

Firefighter Daniel Brown was awarded with a silver merit award after he witnessed a woman fall off a bridge on his way home. He went in after her and saved her life.

He says these awards are special not just for the recognition, but because he was nominated by his fellow firefighters.

Our Brady Williams will have the full story and more from the people honored Wednesday on 14 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

