Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dynamic duo of Buchanan and Shelby leading North girls basketball

Dynamic duo of Buchanan and Shelby leading North girls basketball
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The North girls basketball team is off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season.

Currently sitting with a 6-2 record, the Huskies have some impressive wins so far with triumphs over Lawrence North (ranked No. 15 in Class 4A), Heritage Hills, Reitz and Vincennes Rivet (ranked No. 9 in Class 1A).

With only three seniors, North has a pretty young team, but two of those seniors are Jalyn Shelby, who signed to continue her education and basketball career with Kentucky State, and Amiyah Buchanan, who signed with Southeast Missouri State.

North head coach Tyler Choate has relied heavily on the duo to lead the younger players on and off the court.

“Jalyn’s a four-year player for us – a three-year starter – and Amiyah was first-team all-conference last year, so we rely on them a lot on both ends of the floor, and they’re doing a great job for us,” Choate said. “God gave them a lot of natural ability, and their willingness to learn has allowed them to improve upon that. We have a couple of sophomores who start for us, and it’s just inexperience. We had a lot of seniors last year that played, so there’s growing pain.”

“We have team chemistry, but I feel like in the beginning, when we like got down in a game, we played ‘me’ ball, instead of ‘we’ ball,” Buchanan said. “Since our last game on Monday, when we played Vincennes Rivet, we learned how to come together in the game and not get so frazzled, and that’s what we really want to hone in on.”

The Huskies are next in action on Thursday night when they host Harrison at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
What’s that smell? Officials weigh in on smell along Highway 41
Officials announce change coming to Bud’s Harley-Davidson
Officials announce change coming to Bud’s Harley-Davidson
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say

Latest News

Heritage Hills boys basketball showing maturity despite young roster
Heritage Hills boys basketball showing maturity despite young roster
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Harrison vs. Owensboro
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Harrison vs. Owensboro
Dynamic duo of Buchanan and Shelby leading North girls basketball
Dynamic duo of Buchanan and Shelby leading North girls basketball
Heritage Hills boys basketball showing maturity despite young roster
Heritage Hills boys basketball showing maturity despite young roster