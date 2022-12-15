Dry and colder through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rainfall ended in the wee hours of Thursday morning. Cloudy and cold air will continue to circulate in behind the storm system that brought the rain on Wednesday. Lows will drop to near 30 on Friday morning and highs will rise into the upper 30s under cloudy skies. For the weekend, partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the lower 20s. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with highs near 40 and lows in the mid 20s. We may see some snow or snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday as the next weather maker moves in.

