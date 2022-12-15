Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dry and colder through the weekend

Temps running 5-10 degrees below normal
14 First Alert .
14 First Alert .
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rainfall ended in the wee hours of Thursday morning.   Cloudy and cold air will continue to circulate in behind the storm system that brought the rain on Wednesday.   Lows will drop to near 30 on Friday morning and highs will rise into the upper 30s under cloudy skies.  For the weekend, partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the lower 20s.  Monday and Tuesday will be dry with highs near 40 and lows in the mid 20s.   We may see some snow or snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday as the next weather maker moves in.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Martha Hale
Woman charged with OWI after fatal crash in Dubois Co., police say
Crews responding reports of car upside down in canal, dispatch confirms
VCSO: One person dead after car crashes into ditch on Old Princeton Road
What’s that smell? Officials weigh in on smell along Highway 41
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

12/15 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
12/15 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
12/15 14 First Alert Sunrise
12/15 14 First Alert Sunrise
12/2 14 First Alert Sunrise
Afternoon Clouds, Colder
14 First Alert
Rain ending, colder temps return