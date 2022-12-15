Dispatch: Tree falls on highway, knocks down power lines in Henderson Co.

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a tree fell on a highway and pulled power lines down in Henderson County on Wednesday evening.

This happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 283 and U.S. Highway 41.

As many as 460 customers were without power, according to the Kenergy outage map. All power has since been restored.

We will update this story once more information is available.

