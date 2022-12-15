Dispatch: Tree falls on highway, knocks down power lines in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a tree fell on a highway and pulled power lines down in Henderson County on Wednesday evening.

This happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 283 and U.S. Highway 41.

As many as 460 customers were without power, according to the Kenergy outage map. All power has since been restored.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.