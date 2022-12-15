VCSO: Crews responding to house fire on St. Wendel Rd., Roadway closed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms crews are responding to a working fire in Evansville.

They say that fire is in the 11500 block of St. Wendel Road.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the roadway has been closed due to the fire.

Our 14 News crews is headed to the scene to learn more.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Deputies are assisting the German Township Fire Dept. in the 11500 block of Saint Wendel Rd. near Hillview Dr. due to a residential structure fire. The roadway is temporarily shut down, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/aLnIUaiE6S — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) December 15, 2022

