VCSO: Crews responding to house fire on St. Wendel Rd., Roadway closed
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms crews are responding to a working fire in Evansville.

They say that fire is in the 11500 block of St. Wendel Road.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the roadway has been closed due to the fire.

Our 14 News crews is headed to the scene to learn more.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

