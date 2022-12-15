Polar Plunge
Daviess Co. officials swore into office in Wednesday ceremony

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Newly elected officials in Daviess County were sworn into office on Wednesday afternoon.

At the Daviess County Fiscal Court on Wednesday, Judge Tom Castlen administered the oath of office for new Judge/Executive Charlie Castlen, County Commissioners Janie Marksberry, Larry Conder and Chris Castlen, Sheriff Brad Youngman and several others.

Retiring members of the Fiscal Court include Judge/Executive Al Mattingly and Commissioners George Wathen and Mike Koger.

