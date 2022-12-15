Polar Plunge
UPDATE: VCSO confirms crash on Old Princeton Road turns fatal

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are responding to a fatal crash in the 18000 block of Old Princeton Road.

This comes after officials with Central Dispatch said they received reports that a car was in a canal just south of Hilltop Road.

VCSO says the roadway is shutdown for investigation.

They are asking for people to avoid the area.

Our 14 News crew is on scene working to learn more.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

