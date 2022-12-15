UPDATE: VCSO confirms crash on Old Princeton Road turns fatal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are responding to a fatal crash in the 18000 block of Old Princeton Road.

This comes after officials with Central Dispatch said they received reports that a car was in a canal just south of Hilltop Road.

VCSO says the roadway is shutdown for investigation.

They are asking for people to avoid the area.

Our 14 News crew is on scene working to learn more.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Deputies are working a single vehicle fatal crash in the 18000 block of Old Princeton road, near Hilltop Rd. The roadway will be shut down for a crash investigation, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/wfBV3ybsna — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) December 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.