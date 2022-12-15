Polar Plunge
Brighter Early, Colder

12/2 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps drop into the lower 40s. Tonight, cloudy with a few sprinkles and flurries as lows drop to 30-degrees.

Friday, partly sunny early then becoming cloudy and brisk as high temps only climb into the upper 30s. There is a small chance for patchy light rain during the afternoon. Wind chills in the 20s will make it feel colder. Friday night, partly cloudy with scattered flurries as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Saturday, partly sunny early then becoming cloudy with a chance of flurries during the afternoon. High temps only in the lower 30s and wind chills sinking into the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temps settle in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

