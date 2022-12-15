Affidavit: Evansville mom facing neglect charges after head injury found on baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing neglect of a dependent charges after police say doctor’s discovered a head injury on her baby.

According to an affidavit, on March 17, 2022 27-year-old Kaelyn James called 911 for medical assistance for her baby who was having a seizure. AMR arrived on scene and took the baby to the hospital. At the hospital, officials say the baby was given an EEG, which James thought was causing another seizure. James accused the hospital of “putting chemicals in his brain”, and tried to take off the EEG leads.

Officials say doctors ordered an MRI after the EEG came back abnormal. The MRI showed a right subdural hematoma, which was acute, meaning it happened within the previous day.

Police say James told them no one else had taken care of the baby other than herself. She also denied any physical abuse against the baby or any types of falls or accidents in the home.

According to an affidavit, James did tell officers she was in a rollover crash in Tennessee on March 2. However, it is not believed this was the cause of the hematoma.

James was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is facing two counts of neglect of a dependent.

27-year-old Kaelyn James (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.